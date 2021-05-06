Karachi jeweler robs his gold shop, police solve case in two days   

KARACHI: Police have solved the case of ‘one of the biggest robberies of the year’ in Karachi involving theft of three kilograms of gold after it arrested the jeweler who confessed to having committed the act to pay off his debts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, a gold shop was looted in the Clifton Teen Talwar neighbourhood, where the jeweler claimed that robbers used cutters to enter the shop and took away 10 to 12 kilograms of gold.

The police thoroughly investigated the matter and found suspicious activities of the shop owner, hours before the incident, where he could be seen disconnecting CCTV cameras and taking off the cloth from the gold items.

After thoroughly investigating the complainant, Asif, it emerged that he was the main suspect involved in the entire episode.

In his confessional statement, Asif said that he lost Rs4 million in a bet and staged the entire drama to pay off his overall Rs 8 million debt.

Asif in his statement before police said that he planned the robbery in a thorough manner and sought the help of his friend Waseem to make it a foolproof robbery. “In return, I promised a 10 percent from the robbery to Waseem,” he said while regretting that he never thought that it would end up like this.

Sharing the entire episode, Asif said that he asked his workers to leave early on the day at 6:00 pm and left infront of them while shutting off the shop.

“I returned an hour later to rob the gold,” he said adding that he used a grinder to cut locks of his shop and kept the gold at Waseem’s shop.

The suspect said that his brother Ibrahim exaggerated the theft by claiming 10 to 12 kilograms of gold theft against the accurate quantity of three kilograms of gold missing from the shop.

Asif further said that he cut off the CCTV wire, considering that he would not be caught after doing it, however, the police apprehended him within two days.

