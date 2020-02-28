Karachi jumps 11 points on global crime index

KARACHI: Acknowledging the improved law and order situation in the metropolis, Karachi has been ranked at 99 at the latest global crime index, improving its standing by 11 places since January 2020, ARY News reported.

In January 2020, Karachi was ranked at 88 on the international crime index.

Felicitating all the officers and police personnel over the achievement, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that Karachi police rendered unprecedented sacrifices and restored peace in the metropolis.

On the occasion, Kaleem Imam paid rich tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Read More: LEAs render unmatched sacrifices for peace in Karachi: Sindh governor

Last year on October 12, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had paid rich tribute to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for restoring peace and stability in Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony of business community ‘Bahar-E-Aman’, Imran Ismail had said that credit for restoration of peace in the metropolis went to police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies.

He had said that peace had paved the way for holding business activities in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the governor had said that Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi had witnessed bloodshed, violence, ethnic and political tension for over 20 years.

