LEAs render unmatched sacrifices for peace in Karachi: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday paid rich tribute to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for restoring peace and stability in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony of business community ‘Bahar-E-Aman’, Imran Ismail said that credit for restoration of peace in the metropolis went to police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies.

He said that peace has paved the way for holding business activities in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi witnessed bloodshed, violence, ethnic and political tension for over 20 years.

