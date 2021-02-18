Karachi, Lahore airports to get bird repellent system

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at the country’s airports to ensure flight safety.

According to PCAA officials, the system will be installed at Karachi and Lahore airports to avert bird strikes.

The aviation regulator has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms and individuals having experience in wildlife management preferably at airports to work out a feasibility report in this regard.

Sources within the PCAA said this system will help reduce the incidents of bird strikes. The system will be installed at the main and secondary runways of both Karachi and Lahore airports.

Bird strikes have consistently occurred at the country’s airports due to lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing serious risk not only to aircraft but lives of passengers as well.

