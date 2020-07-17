Karachi continues to reel under lengthy, frequent power cuts

KARACHI: There seems no respite from lengthy and frequent power outages amid hot and humid weather in Karachi despite the government’s promises of having ended load shedding as various areas of the metropolis endured power cuts on Thursday night.

According to the power distribution company, Karachi is being subjected to scheduled load shedding for load management. However, long spells of power cuts continuing unabated say otherwise.

Areas that endured power failures included North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Buffer Zone, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulbahar, Korangi, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Garden West.

Citizens say they made numerous telephonic complaints but received no response.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday ordered the corruption watchdog’s Karachi bureau to launch an inquiry against K-Electric.

An inquiry should be launched for not elevating the electricity infrastructure in the city on modern lines, the NAB chairman said as he directed the Karachi bureau to acquire a copy of the K-Electric agreement with the government and ascertain if it was implemented or not.

He also directed them to acquire investment details of the power distribution company.

