NAB chairman orders inquiry against K-Electric

KARACHI: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered accountability watchdog’s Karachi bureau to launch an inquiry against K-Electric, ARY NEWS reported.

An inquiry should be launched for not elevating the electricity infrastructure in the city on modern lines, the NAB chairman said as he directed the Karachi bureau to acquire a copy of the K-Electric agreement with the government and ascertain if it was implemented or not.

He also directed them to acquire investment details of the K-Electric. “We believe in performing our duties within the ambit of law,” Justice retd Javed Iqbal said and added that the NAB would not allow K-Electric to mint billions of rupees from the citizens in the name of overcharging.

We will further not allow K-Electric to carry out unannounced load shedding and avoid implementation on its agreement with the government, he said, and directed the NAB officials to complete an inquiry against the power utility within three months.

It is pertinent to mention here that taking notice of prolonged load-shedding in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned K-Electric’s higher officials on 17th of July.

Addressing a presser to address the increasing criticism on the power utility on Wednesday, the K-Electric CEO Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi said that he was ashamed over load shedding in the city and announced to update the masses after every two weeks on the situation.

The top K-Electric official said that it was an embarrassing situation for them in the current scenario and blamed that the current shortfall was due to the hindrances created in the installation of a 700-megawatt power plant in 2016.

The CEO, however, announced that they would ensure an additional supply of 2100 megawatt to the city by the next three years.

