PM Imran summons K-Electric officials over prolonged loadshedding
ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of prolonged load-shedding in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned K-Electric’s higher officials on 17th of July, ARY News reported.
Sources said that PM Imran Khan has also convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss various matters pertinent to K-Electric.
Earlier, some ministers had raised the issues of K-Electric and allegations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister on Tuesday.
Earlier on July 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet and decided to review the matter of K-Electric on regular basis.
The prime minister will review the K-Electric matter with a gap of every two days on a regular basis and would be briefed on improvement in the power situation in the megapolis.
The cabinet had referred the matter to the sub-committee on energy affairs for further deliberations.