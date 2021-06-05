Karachi likely to receive drizzle in night, amid warm and humid weather

KARACHI: The port city undergoing a warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle during night or early morning, quoting the weather department ARY News reported on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain 36 degree Celsius with 70-80% humidity today, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast.

Most of the districts in Sindh will experience severe hot and dry weather. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Dadu and Jamshoro, districts in the evening or night, according to the PMD.

However, hot to very hot and dry weather with chances of isolated dust storms are expected in plain areas of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Director General Met Department had recently warned against prevalence of a sweltering hot weather in Karachi in June.

Temperatures could slide after June 15 to 20, the weather official said.

The region is expected to receive more rainfall than the routine in monsoon this year like the previous year, he said.

Monsoon season begins in Pakistan on July 1st and lasts till Sept 30.

Pakistan typically receives 140.8 millimetres of rainfall from July to September.

With above average rainfall expected this monsoon there could be threats of urban flooding in cities.

The met office had last year predicted more rainfall than usual during the season especially the southern parts of the country.

