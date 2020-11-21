KARACHI: Local administration in Karachi have imposed smart and micro lockdowns in parts of the city as COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike, indicating a second wave of the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the smart and micro lockdowns have been imposed in Central, West, South and Korangi districts of the city.

A notification issued by the district commissioner Central read that smart lockdown will be enforced at specific places in 26 areas including Azizabad, Aliabad, Karimabad, Yaseenabad, Dastagir, Nazimabad, areas near Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Shadman Town, North Karachi, Muslim Town and Firdous Colony.

The lockdown would remain enforced in the district for two weeks from November 20 to December 04.

Similarly, deputy commissioner Korangi also issued a notification imposing restriction on movement under smart lockdown strategy in seven areas falling under three union councils of the district.

The smart lockdown will remain in place in these areas until December 05 and would begin from 07:00 pm today. Grocery and medical stores will remain open during the restrictions and only a single person at a time would be allowed to leave home in the restricted areas after showing an identity card.

Furthermore, in district West, two areas have been put under lockdown, barring unnecessary movements in the areas amid rising COVID-19 cases. It will remain in place until December 05.

The smart lockdown has also been imposed in four areas of district South and the deputy commissioner of the area said that it would remain implemented unless the COVID-19 cases witness a decline.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi has remained most affected by coronavirus after nearly 1000 cases were reported from the city out of over 1200 cases reported from the entire Sindh province a day before.

