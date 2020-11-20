KARACHI: The city administration on Friday decided to impose smart and micro lockdown across Karachi after a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, attended by DCs and DHOs in the city, here today. The meeting decided to slap smart lockdown in the South, Central, East and West districts of the city.

Meanwhile, micro smart lockdown to be imposed in Korangi and Malir districts of Karachi. Shalwani said notification in this context will be issued today or tomorrow.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karachi is rapidly increasing and the people are frequently found violating the SOPs.

Read more: COVID-19: Several markets, restaurants, shops sealed, fined in Karachi over SOPs violation

In view of the prevailing situation, the Sindh government has set up an emergency control room in the health department building to deal with the Covid-19 second wave.

A notification had been issued in this regard.

Four doctors and nine health officials would perform duties in the 24/7 emergency control room established on the sixth floor of the Sindh health department building.

On the other, keeping in view the second wave of the coronavirus, the provincial government has canceled the vacations of Sindh health department employees.

Comments

comments