Dozens of shops sealed in Karachi over violation of COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: The administration has come into action against violation of COVID-19 lockdown as dozens of shops were sealed during raids in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The South District administration has intensified raids to take action against the violators of COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A local hotel’s hall was sealed in Saddar where a wedding ceremony was being organised, whereas, a restaurant, gym, garment store and a milk shop were also sealed in DHA.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner carried out actions over the violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Malir district, whereas, more than 50 shops were sealed in Quaidabad, Murad Memon and Ibrahim Hyderi areas besides issuing warning to several shopkeepers.

The assistant commissioner Ferozabad along with the contingents of police and Rangers conducted a flag march in Tariq Road and Sindhi Muslim Society.

During the visit, several restaurants located at Sindhi Muslim Society have been instructed to strictly follow SOPs during takeaway and delivery services.

Four shops including a shopping mall, beauty saloon and gaming centre have been sealed by the assistant commissioner over the violation of business timings.

The assistant commissioner said that East District has the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The officer added that following the directives of DC East, they have conducted flag march and special visits to markets and food streets to inspect the implementation of SOPs against the virus.

