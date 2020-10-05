KARACHI: A group of men running a sham marriage network in Orangi Town wherein they duped women into marrying has been detained by the police, ARY News reported on Monday.

The group allegedly defrauded the women into marrying only so then can swindle and abandon them later. On the information of the group captured earlier, the police successfully nabbed the prime suspect Nasir who have allegedly married many women and fleeced them.

The police presented him in the court today which sent the detained suspect to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Upon his ushering in the court hearing, one of the victim women, still married to him, slapped across his face on their interaction and accused that the suspect married her in 2014 using fake marriage certificate and asked for Rs800,000 for a business venture.

She said that after the Rs800,000 swindle he ran away and never returned.

The victim also claimed that Nasir, with the help of his group of accomplices, married other women as well and has ruined their lives.

The case against the suspect was lodged in the Pirabad Police Station in Orangi Town and according to the victim’s lawyer, his real name was Abdul Majid. He said that the suspect sham-married women using fake names.

After the case has been lodged against the suspect, so far two more women have reached out to police as well for having allegedly met the same fate.

In the preliminary sentence, the court has sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and has ordered police to submit the challan of his case.

