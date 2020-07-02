MULTAN: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday busted a gang involved in committing fraud in the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to the cybercrime wing incharge, they carried out a raid in Khanewal area of the Punjab province and arrested five people over fraudulent activities.

“The accused were involved in committing fraud through the BISP programme and other ways,” the FIA official said adding that they had recovered four laptops and a number of mobile phone SIMs from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on June 27 claimed to have apprehended two accused wanted by the United States (US) for committing a bank robbery.

Director FIA Abdul Rab while divulging the details, said that the two accused, having head money of United States Dollar (USD) 3 million, were wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)- a domestic intelligence and security services of the US- for committing an armed robbery at a bank in New York.

Read More: FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

“They were caught red-handed by the FIA cybercrime wing from Lahore,” he said.

The accused are identified as Waqar Ghumman and Mohsin Zamir. “31-year-old Waqar Ghumman was a truck driver in New York while 35-year-old Mohsin Zamir was an IT expert,” he said adding that they were caught red-handed from Lahore while committing bank fraud.

He said that the accused were currently undergoing an interrogation process.

