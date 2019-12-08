VIDEO: Karachi man threatens police cop for towing his car

KARACHI: A week after a video of a woman misbehaving with a traffic police officer went viral on the internet, another video of a man yelling at a police officer for lifting his car is making rounds on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that a man screaming at a police officer for lifting his car parked in a no-parking area.

The video, available with ARY News, showed the man threatening the police cop by saying that he knows the DIG.

“I know the DIG, he is my friend. My brother and father are also policemen. I know the kind of person you are,” the angry man shouts at the police officer.

The man was reportedly fined Rs500 for having parked his car at the no-parking zone on Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

Last week a woman was caught on camera threatening on-duty traffic policeman in Karachi after she was stopped by him over traffic rules violation.

The woman was stopped by the traffic personnel in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA after she violated a signal rule.

In a video available with ARY News, the woman can be heard threatening, misbehaving and using foul language against the policeman, who asked to show her license or the CNIC over traffic rules violations.

