Karachi man, woman killed by unknown assailants driving in white SUV

KARACHI: In an appalling incident reeking of remorseless barbarism, a man and a woman were killed by gunfire late Saturday night as each conceded three bullets while they were riding on a bike near Karachi’s Boat Basin area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the people present in the crowded space near Boat Basin food street said unknown assailants driving in a white SUV opened fire at them resulting in their instant deaths.

Jinnah hospital authorities, where the victims were taken by the rescue team, confirmed both man and the woman conceded three bullets each and were pronounced dead at arrival.

The deceased man has been identified as Adnan while the head of JPMC emergency department Dr. Seemi Jamali said both of them are aged about 26 years.

Police found six fired shells of 30-bore pistol from the crime scene and a motorcycle that victim Adnan was riding, which police say had no number plate.

The victims were residents of Karachi’s Hijrat Colony neighborhood, police preliminary investigation confirmed.

Moreover, as per new updates, police said they have been successful in recovering CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed near the crime scene.

