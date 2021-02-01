KARACHI: Dairy farmers in the metropolitan have Monday in an unparalleled bid announced an Rs20 per litre raise in milk prices on their own which has yet to be responded by official authorities, ARY News reported.

In the retail prices of milk, the Rs20 hike will mean Rs140 a litre, as announced by Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Umar Gujjar.

For the wholesale rates, Gujjar said, Rs16 have been increased.

It may be noted that milk is currently being sold at Rs90 in Karachi contrary to price list by Commissioner Karachi’s office according to which milk price per litre is Rs94.

According to commissioner office’s price list, the new raise means Rs46 jump or difference between officially regulated rates and newly revised rates announced today by farmers.

Separately, the retailers have denied any knowledge on the rate revision and asserted they will continue to sell milk at regulated prices.

READ: Ogra notifies over Rs10/kg increase in LPG price

Separately on the utility inflation today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified a Rs10.37 per kilogramme increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up by Rs122.36 to Rs1863.14. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1,741.

Whereas, the price of a commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs471 to Rs7,168 from Rs6,697.

Comments

comments