Ogra notifies over Rs10/kg increase in LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified Monday a Rs10.37 per kilogramme increase in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory body, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up by Rs122.36 to Rs1863.14. The previous price of the cylinder was Rs1,741.

Whereas, the price of a commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs471 to Rs7,168 from Rs6,697.

On Jan 31, the federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister approved Rs2.70 per litre increase in the price of petrol and Rs2.88 per litre in that of diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while that of light diesel was jacked up to Rs3 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday had proposed Rs12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1. The OGRA had proposed raising Rs10 per litre on high-speed diesel.

