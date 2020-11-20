KARACHI: Marriage halls in Karachi have been allowed to operate and hold functions after successful talks between the owners and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani allowed the marriage halls in the city to operate under a fresh guideline aimed at the implementation of strict COVID-19 SOPs.

The guidelines read that no more than 300 guests would be allowed at the marriage halls during a function while banquets were directed to switch off their air conditioners and rather use fans for proper ventilation.

The 40 percent overhead area of the marriage halls should not be covered aimed at making a passage for fresh air.

Expressing his gratitude towards Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani for giving permission to the marriage halls to operate, the general secretary of the marriage halls association said that they would ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 10, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for marriage halls after the owners refused to accept previous restrictions amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: Karachi reports nearly 1000 COVID-19 cases as Sindh virus toll rises

The NCOC issued a handout to provincial chief secretaries and health secretaries renewing guidelines for the wedding halls, to be enforced across 20 major cities of the country from November 20.

As per the fresh SOPs, outdoor marriage activities would be allowed in 16 cities and upto 1000 guests could attend the ceremony.

While the indoor and outdoor arrangements could be made for the ceremonies in four other cities. For indoor marriage ceremonies, only 300 guests would be allowed to attend the event at a time while 500 guests could attend the ceremony in an outdoor arrangement.

Comments

comments