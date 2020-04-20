Karachi mayor announces relief for KMC’s tenants

KARACHI: In an effort to mitigate the sufferings of small traders and laborers, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Monday announced deferred payment facility for tenants of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), ARY News reported.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of traders who called on him in Karachi, Waseem Akhtar said that the tenants can submit their rent for the months of April and May in installments during the next four months.

He maintained that KMC will not demand the rent in the two months.

Read More: COVID-19 lockdown: KP CM waives off two months’ rent of his tenants

Earlier on April 15, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had set a great example for others to follow by waiving off the two months’ rent of all his tenants to mitigate the their sufferings amid coronavirus lockdown.

Talking to journalist, Mahmood Khan had urged other landlords to give their tenants rent relief amid this difficult time. He had maintained, “We can face this difficult time by supporting each other.”

