COVID-19 lockdown: KP CM waives off two months’ rent of his tenants

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday set a great example for others to follow by waiving off the two months’ rent of all his tenants to mitigate the their sufferings amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Mahmood Khan urged other landlords to give their tenants rent relief amid this difficult time.

He maintained, “We can face this difficult time by supporting each other.”

Earlier on April 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: PM Imran urges nation to show unity in fight against COVID-19

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House in Quetta, he had said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the COVID-19.

“Federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus. The demand for testing kits and ventilators is going up across the world,” he had added.

The prime minister had expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to a likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month. He had further said that decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

Comments

comments