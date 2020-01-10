Dead body of missing girl recovered from manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials claimed to have recovered dead body of a minor girl from Surjani Town Sector 7 on Friday who went missing yesterday, ARY News reported.

The officials told media that the deceased girl is identified as Kehkashan who was missing since Thursday 12:00 noon.

Family of the girl said that the manhole left opened for cleaning purpose which led to the death of Kehkashan. They said that she went out from home to a nearby shop and fell into it. The family said that they are not willing to pursue any legal action.

Earlier in July last year, a five-year-old child, who was said to have gone missing two days back, had found dead in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters locality.

The body of the child was recovered from a manhole near his home in the neighbourhood.

He was playing with his friends when he fell into the manhole. However, his friends didn’t notice him falling into the manhole. His body was recovered today during the routine cleaning of the sewerage line.

The child’s parents said they have not yet decided whether or not to seek legal action against the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) over the death of their son because of the open manhole.

Comments

comments