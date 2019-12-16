Karachi to have misty morning, cool night today: PMD

KARACHI: The met office has forecast fair weather in Karachi on Monday with minimum temperature 15 ºCelsius, ARY News reported.

According to the weather department, the weather will be fair today with misty morning and cool night.

Maximum temperature in the city will be between 25 – 27 ºCelsius with visibility limit around two kilometers, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted today.

Humidity will be between 60-70 percent in the morning and 30-40 pct in the evening, while wind direction will be northerly or northeasterly with 10 KM per hour speed.

Moreover, mainly cold and dry weather remained in most districts of Sindh on Sunday night and Monday morning, while dense fog prevailed in upper Sindh and plains of Punjab during the morning and night.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

However, light rain is expected at few places in Gilgit Baltistan with light snowfall over hills. Frost is likely in Potohar region of Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during forecast period.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures (°C): Skardu, Astore-09°C, Kalam -08°C, Bagrote -07, Gupis -06, Hunza, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar, Kalat -04°C, Gilgit, Quetta -03, Dir -02, Murree and Chilas -01°C.

Comments

comments