Karachi to experience a cold wave this week, says weather report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a cold wave in Karachi this week that will likely to remain till December, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PMD says that the city’s weather likely to remain dry and cold for the next 24 hours.

The met office has predicted a wave of frosty weather as the city will witness plunging temperatures within 48 hours.

The weather will remain cold and dry in next 24 hours in Karachi with maximum temperature 26 degree Celsius and humidity level at 46 percent, the PMD said.

The minimum temperature has been recorded at 20.0 ºCelsius today, which will remain between 17 – 19ºCelsius on Wednesday and 16 – 18ºC on Thursday, according to the weather report.

It is to be mentioned here that the met office had earlier forecast an early and intense winter in Karachi this year.

According to the met office the rate of pressure was in the northwestern direction and this pressure or the pressure gradient is suitable for good winters. As the pressure gradient exists in northern Balochistan so as the northern winds caused by this pressure could result in drop in mercury in Karachi and an intense winter in the city.

According to the weather department a westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country and likely to affect upper parts during next 12 hours.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, while cold in northern parts, however rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad and light snowfall over mountains.

