Parts of Karachi receive light rainfall in fresh wet spell

KARACHI: Light rainfall lashed Karachi on Friday morning caused the temperature to dip as several parts of Sindh received rain from Thursday night in fresh wet spell.

Several areas of Karachi received light rainfall on Thursday night. Korangi, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Golimar, SITE area, Shara-e-Faisal and Baloch Colony localities of the city lashed with showers.

Dadu, Naushehro Feroz and adjoining areas received downpour, which also disrupted power supply to the region.

During the wet spell hailstorm hit Nawabshah, while low-lying areas in Sukkur submerged after heavy rainfall in the upper Sindh city causing hardships for the citizens.

The met office has forecast more rain and wind- thunderstorms at scattered places in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirbad, Jacobabad, Umer Kot, Tharparkar, Badin and Thatta districts on Friday (today).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast light rain in Karachi on Thursday and Friday after a rain system entered Sindh from Balochistan on Wednesday.

It also rained in various areas in Lahore, causing the smog to reduce some extent. The Met department has forecast another day of rain on Friday.

Widespread rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in upper Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad, a weather forecast said.

Heavy fall is also expected at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the period.

The weather office has also predicted snowfall over mountains and hailstorm at isolated places in plain areas.

During past 24 hours in Sindh Chhachhro received 91 mm rainfall, Sukkur 71mm, Dahli 70mm, Padidan 64mm, Rohri 36mm, Mithi 32mm, Islamkot 12 mm, Diplo, Nagar parkar 07mm, Mohenjodaro 06mm, Dadu 02mm and Jaccobabad 01mm rainfall.

