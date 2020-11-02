KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner of Karachi’s East District on Monday announced to impose new Covid-19 restrictions following a spike in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deputy commissioner has ordered to shut all markets, marriage halls and shopping malls by 10 pm in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The commissioner has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public transport, markets, bus stops and ordered authorities to take action against those violating orders.

The move comes days after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced new Covid-19 restrictions for cities and districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has exceeded two per cent.

According to a notification, the NCOC had ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm. The forum also ordered to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm.

Sindh notes 443 COVID-19 cases with more than half in Karachi

The cities include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

Sindh on Monday reported 443 new cases of COVID-19 over last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 9,784 samples were tested in 24 hours in the province. Murad Ali Shah said 443 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the total tally to 146,774.

It may be noted that out of total 443 cases to have tested positive for the virus the past day, 289 belong to Karachi, meaning more than a half.

