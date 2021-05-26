KARACHI: A newborn who was abducted and sold out for Rs300,000 by a midwife, soon after being declared dead on his birth, has been recovered after 58 days in a police raid, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) wing of the Sindh police carried out a raid in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality of the city and arrested two female suspects- a mother and a daughter- and recovered the newborn.

The police while detailing the entire episode said that midwife who facilitated the birth of the child at her home informed the parents that it was a stillbirth, in which the baby dies before birth.

“When parents wanted to see the body of the baby, she gave excuses, resulting in suspicion among parents who then approached police for a probe,” they said.

The AVLC said that after a probe, the midwife confessed to her crime, and later on her indication, the child was recovered during a raid after 58 days.

“The midwife sold out the baby to a childless couple in Rs300,000,” they said adding that those arrested have been booked under a case registered on a complaint from a citizen named Waqas at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

This is not the first such incident in the city where a newborn baby is being abducted as recently, a 10-day-old baby girl has been kidnapped from her house in Karachi.

According to the details, her mother fell asleep after she made her newborn baby girl sleep in the evening at her house in Karachi’s Al-Falah Housing Society. When the woman woke up, she found that her newborn baby was missing and the main gate of the house was opened.

The distressed woman informed her husband and family about the incident. They searched for the minor but all their efforts went in vain.

Later a video obtained from a nearby CCTV shows two burqa-clad women coming out from her house. One of the women was carrying the infant in her hand. Police have registered an FIR and launched investigations into the kidnapping.

