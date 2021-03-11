KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a 10-day-old baby girl has been kidnapped from her house in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, her mother fell asleep after she made her newborn baby girl sleep in the evening at her house in Karachi’s Al-Falah Housing Society. When the woman woke up, she found that her newborn baby was missing and the main gate of the house was opened.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The distressed woman informed her husband and family about the incident. They searched for the minor but all their efforts went in vain.

In order to resolve the mystery, the minor girl’s father obtained video footage from a nearby installed CCTV camera. The video shows two burqa-clad women coming out from her house. One of the women was carrying the infant in her hand. Police have registered an FIR and launched investigations into the kidnapping.

On Thursday night, the police claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the abducing of the infant as her close relative turned out to be her kidnappers.

Police arrested the minor girl’s aunt and other relatives with the help of the CCTV footage after identification by family and recovered the newborn.

Read More: On third day since abduction police finally lodge FIR of minor Jannat’s abduction

Earlier on February 11, the police had finally lodged an FIR and began case probe well into the third day since one-year-old Jannat Gul was abducted as a veiled woman allegedly snatched the missing girl from her minor brother.

Jannat’s aggrieved family had been protesting the callous and irresponsive treatment by police as they had been denied complaint even as they suffer their child going missing.

Comments

comments