Karachi observes strike over killing of Maulana Adil Khan

KARACHI: A strike is being observed in Karachi over the murder of Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil Khan in the city, last week, ARY News reported on Friday.

The renowned religious scholar and his driver were killed in an attack by unidentified men in city’s Shah Faisal Colony on October 10.

Businesses in the city are closed as the traders and businessmen in the city have expressed their support for the strike. Public transport is also suspended in the city.

On the other hand, police and Sindh Rangers have increased their patrolling to control over law and order situation in the city.

Earlier this week, the Karachi Ulema Committee had announced a strike in protests countrywide against the killing in a press conference.

The clerics had also expressed their reservations over the investigation of the attack. They said that the government has failed to arrest the killers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh police had constituted a four-member high-level inquiry committee to probe into the killing of renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Dr. Adil Khan in the Karachi gun attack.

