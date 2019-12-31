New Year’s Eve: Decision for ban on pillion riding in Karachi changed

KARACHI: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has announced to lift ban on pillion riding in Karachi on the New Year’s eve over the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his statement to the media, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said the ban on pillion riding is being lifted following orders of Sindh chief minister. He asked citizens to exhibit responsibility by celebrating the new year in a civilised way.

The commissioner added that imposition of the ban will remain unchanged on one-wheeling, possession of flammable substances and exhibition of arms, however, the notification regarding the restriction on pillion riding will be withdrawn.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh government had imposed Section 144 in the metropolis on eve of New Year.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, Section 144 will be implemented from midnight (Monday) and remain in effect till January 1.

The government has also banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, Pillion riding and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.

Additional Inspector General of Karachi, Dr Mohammad Amir Shaikh in a statement said stringent action would be taken against the violators of the law.

“All those resorting to aerial firing will be arrested immediately and would be jailed,” he said urging people in general not to cause any inconvenience for their fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, there would be no barricades or hindrances at the seaside of the megacity on occasion of the New Year.

