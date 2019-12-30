New Year’s Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in the metropolis on eve of New Year, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, Section 144 will be implemented from midnight (Monday) and remain in effect till January 1.

The government has also banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, Pillion riding and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.

Additional Inspector General of Karachi, Dr. Mohammad Amir Shaikh in a statement said stringent action would be taken against the violators of the law.

“All those resorting to aerial firing will be arrested immediately and would be jailed,” he said urging people in general not to cause any inconvenience for their fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, there would be no barricades or hindrances at the seaside of the megacity on occasion of the New Year.

This was announced by Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani on December 26.

Commissioner Karachi appealed to the citizens to observe the occasion in the realms of decency and bearing in mind their civic duties, along with this Iftikhar Shalwani also revealed that K-Electric (KE) will also abstain from unneeded power outages on the occasion.

