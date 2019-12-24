Parts of Karachi suffer from power outages  

KARACHI: Citizens in parts of Karachi on Tuesday continue to suffer from long hours of power outages carried out by K-Electric, ARY NEWS reported.

The areas that witnessed the outages on Tuesday included Landhi, Korangi, North Nazimabad and other parts of the city.

In Korangi, the areas that suffered from the long hours of power outages other than the routine load shedding included K-Area, J-Area, Korangi no 5 and Khaddi stop areas. The Landhi no 6, Zamanabad and 36-B areas of Landi also faced power outages.

The residents of Hasrat Mohani Society and North Nazimabad block 1 also remained disturbed during the day due to the power outages.

The residents not only had to bear the long duration of electricity breakdown but it also cause water shortage in many areas.

