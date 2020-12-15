PMD forecast below normal cold weather in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

KARACHI: The met office has predicted a cold wave in Karachi with minimum temperature likely to be dropped to six to eight degree Celsius this week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast minimum temperature in the port city between 09 – 11 ºCelsius today with partially cloudy weather.

The weather will remain cold and dry with occasional gusty winds, while the wind speed has been recorded at six kilometers per hour. A windy weather with 30-40 KM per hour wind speed has been forecast for Karachi and Hyderabad for the next two days.

The mercury could drop to 04 – 06 ºCelsius in Hyderabad this week, according to the weather department.

The met office has also forecast extremely cold weather in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as minimum temperature will likely to remain below normal in the region.

Balochistan passing through an extremely cold spell as minimum temperature in Ziarat dropped to minus 12 degree Celsius. Intense cold weather has also disrupted gas supply in the area.

The mercury has dropped to minus -11 Celsius in Kalat, minus -08 in Quetta and minus -02 at Zhob.

According to PMD, the country will witness drastic fall in temperatures from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the weather forecast.

