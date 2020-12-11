Karachi police arrest ‘wanted drug supplier part of inter-provincial gang’

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal allegedly part of an inter-provincial drug-supply group from the city in a raid carried out at National Highway, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Steel Town police carried out a raid at National Highway to arrest Ghous Lashari aka Ghousu. He is part of an inter-provincial drug supply gang, besides also having involvement in terror activities, attacks on police personnel, and other criminal activities, said the police.

His name was also included in a book of most wanted criminals.

The police while divulging details of his arrest said that they carried out an action at National Highway and recovered 4.44 kilogram of charas from his possession.

He is a professional criminal and had been arrested multiple times previously. “We have obtained his criminal record and are also searching for his other accomplices,” he said.

Read More: PM urges nationals to fight against drug menace alongside ANF, police

Moreover, in another police action, the police foiled a bid to supply prohibited drinks in the city and arrested an accused Shehbaz Ali. “The police recovered 30 cans of prohibited drinks from his vehicle,” they said.

