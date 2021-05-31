KARACHI: Police on Monday booked two youth after they posted a video of aerial firing on social media in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP), Sajid Ameer Sadozai, two men were rounded up by the district east police. Despite the ban, the accused openly displayed arms and done aerial firing in the area that caused panic, the SSP added.

The video of the firing was uploaded on social media on which the police acted and arrested both the youth. A case has been registered against them.

Earlier in the month of January, aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura had claimed a minor girl’s life. 10-year-old Amna Manzoor, one of the guests at the wedding party, breathed her last after a bullet hit her turning the merry event into a calamity.

