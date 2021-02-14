One dead as bride’s cousin fires at groom’s car in Karachi

KARACHI: A person was killed while another got wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Keamari district late Saturday night, reported ARY News.

According to the police, shots were fired at the car of a bridegroom near Massan Chowrangi, as a result of which, he was injured while a 12-year-old boy got killed.

The groom identified as Asfandyar was returning home with his wedding procession (barat) from Malir when his car was shot at. He has been shifted to a private hospital where he is stated to be out of danger.

While no first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged as yet nor have the police recorded statements of the groom or his family members, a police official said the shooting incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.

He said the bride’s cousin fired at the vehicle on her getting married to someone else and not him.

Her father had committed her to marry the suspect during their childhood, he added.

The police said efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.

