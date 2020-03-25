KARACHI: City Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday asked the provincial home ministry to form JIT to probe from the arrested alleged terrorists of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi.

The arrested alleged terrorists made startling revelations regarding murder of Imran Farooq in initial investigation.

Karachi police chief Memon has wrote letter to the Sindh home ministry to form JIT and also include FIA officials in it.

On March 19, Police forces had claimed a major achievement by arresting ‘head of terror wing’ of Indian prime intelligence agency, RAW, Shahid Ilyas alias ‘Muttahida’ and two accomplices in Karachi.

AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon had said in a press conference that the arrested person identified as Shahid alias Muttahida is the head of RAW’s terror wing.

The police chief had detailed that police forces conducted separate raids on a tip-off and arrested the terrorist and his two accomplices for running a terror network linked with RAW in Karachi. Besides making the arrest, the raid team also recovered two mortar launchers, nine rocket launchers, rockets, hand grenades and modern weaponry from their possession.

While making more revelations about the terror network, AIG Memon said that the accused persons were involved in providing intel-based information to a person traced as Mehmood Siddiqui in India.

