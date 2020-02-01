Cop injured, one criminal nabbed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: A policeman sustained injuries and one of the culprits was arrested as police intercepted muggers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, four muggers on two motorbikes were involved in looting citizens, when a police patrolling team intercepted them and exchanged fire with the criminals.

During the encounter, a cop identified as Kashif sustained bullet wounds along with a man working at a milk shop.

Both the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police succeeded in arresting one of the culprits, who opened fire on the cop and also recovered a weapon from his possession.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and summoned a detailed report into the incident from SSP East. He also directed to ensure best available treatment facilities to the injured cop.

The top cop of the province also directed the authorities to nab the accomplices of the arrested culprit.

On January 13, one cop was martyred and a dacoit was killed as police intercepted street criminals in Baldia Town area of the city and exchanged fire with them.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, a patrolling team of the police intercepted suspicious men in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and asked them to stop. The culprits, however, returned fire, forcing the law enforcing authority personnel to respond to it.

During the exchange, one cop sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries while a dacoit was also killed at the spot.

They recovered a weapon from the alleged mugger and shifted his body to a hospital for performing medico-legal formalities and ascertaining his identity to trace other culprits.

