Karachi police bust gang involved in looting brides’ families after marriage

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in looting families of brides after marrying them and arrested five people who were part of the group, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the gang was arrested after their entire scheme got busted when the brother of the bride got suspicious after the groom’s family demanded Rs 50,000 for marriage preparation, two days after the Nikkah ceremony.

As soon as the groom came along with the wedding procession, the police arrested him along with his father, mother, brother and sister-in-law.

The family of the bride said that the groom and his family were portraying themselves as influential government employees. “On getting suspicious, the brother of the girl got information on them, leading to the disclosures that they have a criminal record,” the family said.

The police also confirmed cases against the groom’s family and said that they were booked in more than 25 cases.

Read More: ‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

SSP Central while commenting on the entire episode said that the entire family was a fraudster and had committed various crimes. “This family used to run away with the jewelry of the bride,” he said while sharing their modus operandi.

The top cop of the district Central said that no other family had approached police against the fraudster family yet. “A lawyer also came with this family, however, he later ran away,” he said.

Comments

comments