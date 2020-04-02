KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday provided police force in Karachi with personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to assist local authorities in shifting suspected coronavirus patients to quarantine centres, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the cops who were part of the coronavirus force are provided with the protective suits.

Acting on the information, the police personnel would visit the suspected virus patient and shift him/her to an isolation facility.

The cops were earlier performing their duties and shifting the patients without personal protective gear.

According to yesterday’s tally of virus, overall 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi with most cases reported from Saddar locality of the city, showed a Sindh health department report obtained by ARY NEWS.

According to area-wise count of the cases, 64 virus cases have reported from Saddar, followed by 58 from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

Nazimabad locality reported 35 confirmed cases other than 17 cases from Gulberg, 15 from Jamshed Town and 10 from Malir area.

Site Area, Gadap, Korangi and Landhi areas have reported two virus cases each.

The department’s data shows that men were mostly affected from the virus as they comprise 64.18 percent patients affected from it while the remaining 35.82 percent were women patients.

Giving a district wise breakdown of the cases, the report showed that the district East topped in the cases with reporting 14 percent cases followed by 13 and 11 percent cases respectively in district Central and South.

District West and Malir reported two percent cases each while the Korangi district reported least one percent cases.

According to the health department, no case was reported from the city during the last 12 hours.

