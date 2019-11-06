Karachi Police Hospital MS arrested in anti-corruption raid

KARACHI: Anti-corruption district east officials in a raid at police hospital here arrested the medical superintendent and an associate under corruption charges, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

MS Karachi police hospital Dost Mohammad and an aide Tufail Umrani were arrested red handed for taking Rs 20,000 bribe, anti-corruption officials said.

The MS has been arrested for corruption charges, he was used to take gratification from the newly recruited policemen, deputy director anti-corruption Zameer Abbasi said.

He used to take Rs 40,000 to 100,000 bribe from each recruit for issuing them medical certificate for the job, Abbasi said.

He used to issue fitness certificates to those, otherwise unfit for the job, by accepting gratification from them the official claimed.

He was also issuing fitness certificates to the candidates of the jobs on the quota of police martyrs and injured, for which medical certificate is compulsory, anti-corruption official said.

Anti-Corruption Department East conducted raid, along with a magistrate, after receiving four complaints against the medical superintendent of the police hospital, the officer said.

The department has also seized medical fitness record issued during past three years.

