Karachi police injure motorcyclist in another case of mistaken identity

Karachi: In what appeared to be another incident of lack of policing skills, the Karachi cops on Tuesday opened fire on a motorcyclist in order to stop him at a makeshift interception barricade, ARY NEWS reported.

Narrating the incident, the police said that they asked a motorcyclist to stop during snap checking at MA Jinnah Road but he refused to do so and tried to deceive the cops by speeding up the two-wheeler.

“The cops opened fire towards the ground to stop the man, resulting in a bullet hitting him,” they said adding that the police shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

The family claimed that the injured-Sharafat- went shopping with his friends. “He was injured due to the indiscriminate firing of policemen,” they blamed.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam sought a complete report into the incident from the concerned Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

He further summoned details into what action was taken from the police after the incident.

In November 2019, one person was killed and another injured after policemen opened fire on a vehicle near Cantt Station in Karachi, capital of the Sindh province.

The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old Nabil Hoodbhoy. His friend, the man who was injured in the attack, has been identified as Raza Imam.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Friday and initially, the Karachi police claimed that they chased a vehicle and opened fire on it after the driver sped it away despite repeated warning shots.

However, the injured Raza Imam, who is linked with trade business, told police in his statement that he and his friend Nabil were returning home after having a dine-in at a local restaurant in Khadda Market area of the city.

