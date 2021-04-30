Karachi police arrest most wanted robbery, murder suspect & accomplices

KARACHI: Port city police have Friday claimed to have arrested Abid Shah, a suspect long wanted in robbery and murder crimes who according to the police killed his own henchman in the last robbery, along with his eight alleged accomplices from Orangi Town, ARY News reported.

The raid conducted today by the District West police confirmed having arrested Shah who in his last alleged robbery bid wounded a civilian with a gunshot and, in fact, killed his own accomplice, police said.

After the CCTV footage of the last robbery, within the remits of Docks Police Station, was furnished, the police launched a probe into the case and investigations led to today’s arrest with eight of his henchmen, they confirmed.

Separately today on Karachi’s security front, the Police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the murder of a 16-year-old during a robbery bid in Khuda Ki Basti area of Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz divulged details on the action carried out by Surjani police station. She said that the incident occurred on April 10 in Khuda ki Basti, where two armed men looted two friends sitting in their home.

“16-year-old Sami pelted stone at the robber, who in return opened fire on him, resulting in a bullet wound in his spinal cord,” she said adding that he was treated for his wound and later succumbed to the injury.

