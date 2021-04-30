KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the murder of a 16-year-old during a robbery bid in Khuda Ki Basti area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz divulged details on the action carried out by Surjani police station. She said that the incident occurred on April 10 in Khuda ki Basti, where two armed men looted two friends sitting in their home.

“16-year-old Sami pelted stone at the robber, who in return opened fire on him, resulting in a bullet wound in his spinal cord,” she said adding that he was treated for his wound and later succumbed to the injury.

SSP Suhai Aziz said that the police traced the suspects using the latest technology and arrested Usman along with the weapon used in the murder.

“Mobile phones snatched from Sami and his friend Safdar were also recovered,” she said adding that another suspect in the case was already arrested and sent to jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of murders during snatching bids have occurred frequently in the city and in one such incident recently, a layman selling peanuts succumbed to bullet injuries he conceded while resisting an alleged robbery bid on Saturday near Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth.

According to the details shared with the media, local police said the incident took place near Yousuf Goth when the deceased victim resisted the robbery to which the suspected criminals opened fire that proved fatal for the peanuts-seller.

