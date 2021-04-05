KARACHI: In what has been described as the biggest robbery of this year so far, Rs30 million worth of prize bonds were looted from a builder’s dispatch rider in Karachi, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the rider was robbed outside a bank on the city’s Jamshed Road No.2. They said six suspects on four bikes looted the prize bonds from the man and sped away.

A police official said the builder had received Rs30 million in the form of Rs25,000 denomination prize bonds three days back.

He said an investigation into the robbery bid has been launched with efforts being made to arrest the muggers. The police have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident, he added.

