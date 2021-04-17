Karachi peanut-seller killed for resisting robbery, police say

KARACHI: In what draws an extremely dreadful account of barbarism in the largest city of Pakistan, a layman selling peanuts succumbed to bullet injuries he conceded while resisting an alleged robbery bid on Saturday near Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared with the media, local police said the incident took place near Yousuf Goth when the deceased victim resisted the robbery to which the suspected criminals opened fire that proved fatal for the peanuts-seller.

READ: Youth dies after taking ‘ecstasy tablets’ at DHA party, drug supplier arrested

Separately from the DHA area of Karachi, the Gizri police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a most-wanted drug peddler.

SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh said Shahrukh is the key suspect in a case pertaining to the death of a youth after drug overdose at a dance party in the port city’s posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Comments

comments