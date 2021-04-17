Youth dies after taking ‘ecstasy tablets’ at DHA party, drug supplier arrested

KARACHI: The Gizri police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a most wanted drug peddler.

SSP South Zubair Nazir Shaikh said Shahrukh is the key suspect in a case pertaining to the death of a youth after drug overdose at a dance party in the port city’s posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The suspect had sold three ‘ecstasy tablets’ for Rs1500 each to deceased Mobeen, the SSP said.

“Mobeen was rushed to a nearby hospital after his health deteriorated suddenly at the dance party,” he said, adding all of his friends escaped after he died. A post-mortem examination report of the deceased confirmed he died of drug overdose, SSP Shaikh detailed.

Mobeen’s friends relayed he bought the tablets from Shahrukh, the police officer revealed, adding the suspect’s brothers Shah Asad and Shah Fahad too are criminals as the former is a cocaine supplier while the latter a bookie.

In January 2021, a police party had raided Shah Asad’s drug den, Shaikh said, adding he had hit and killed a police constable with his car while fleeing the scene.

