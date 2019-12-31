Karachi: Police to prepare list of dangerous buildings

KARACHI: Police authorities have ordered the department to prepare a list of dangerous and dilapidated structures in city after a six-storey building collapsed in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in an official order to the DIGs and SSPs has directed them to prepare a list of dilapidated buildings in their concerned areas, sources said.

The DSPs and SHOs have also been issued orders over the matter.

The AIG has issued orders to police officers that the prepared list of dangerous buildings should also be dispatched to the deputy commissioners of concerned districts.

Moreover, the list should also be provided to concerned departments and the security branch of the office, the order said.

It is to be mentioned here that a building was tilted down on Monday at Ranchore Lane locality of the city area.

The six-storey building was built after getting construction permit for ground plus one floor.

According to the map, obtained by the ARY News, the builder had constructed the high-rise residential building by violating the laws of Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA).

Sources said that SBCA’s than assistant and deputy directors had raised questions over the building but the former DG SBCA had allowed the builder to construct the multi-storey building.

After completing the illegal structure, the builder had got stay order from a court to avoid any any action by the concerned authorities.

