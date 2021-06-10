19 new metro buses reach Karachi port

KARACHI: As many as 19 new buses for Lahore Metro Bus System have reached Karachi port from China, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The metro buses will reach Lahore after getting custom clearance.

The Punjab government last year had signed an agreement with a private firm to replace existing fleet of 64 articulated buses plying at the 27km long track of the Lahore Metro Bus System.

Read More: Metro Bus to resume operation in Lahore from tomorrow

The firm had succeeded in winning the procurement, operations and maintenance (POM) contract for being the lowest bidder.

The Lahore Metro project was inaugurated jointly by the then Turkish Deputy Premier, Bekir Bozdag, and then CM Shahbaz Sharif back in 2013.

