Rangers arrest nine suspects during Karachi raids: spokesperson

KARACHI: At least nine suspected criminals were arrested in separate raids of Rangers personnel conducted in different parts in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers Sindh spokesperson, the raids were conducted in Surjani, Nabi Bukhsh, Risala, Garden, Eid Gah and Saeedabad areas on Wednesday night.

The suspects were involved in different cases of robbery, street crimes and drugs smuggling. The spokesperson said that illegal weaponry, ammunition and stolen valuables were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Earlier on February 25, Sindh Rangers said the paramilitary force had arrested eight terrorists in Karachi affiliated with a political party.

Addressing a presser, Colonel Faisal of Sindh Rangers said the arrested suspects belonged to Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

He said a man named Saleem had formed and operating a team of target killers. He informed that seven members of the gang were still busy in criminal activities.

Last month, Rangers had rounded up five suspects, including an alleged target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said MQM-L gangster Waseem Chitta, involved in target killing incidents, was arrested from Sachal Goth area.

He said four of the culprits were nabbed from Malir City and Defence Housing Authority areas.

