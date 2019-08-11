Disastrous rain drowns metropolis; death tolls up to 12 in Karachi

KARACHI: The sufferings of the Karachiites are still unheard by the higher authorities which proved a failure for handling the rain emergency situation resulting into drowning of the whole metropolis besides loss of precious lives of 12 citizens during the last two days, ARY News reported.

The uninterrupted torrential rain which started on Saturday morning has created a critical situation in Karachi. The most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by in Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm. At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

The city’s administration is found nowhere in making any production measures for saving people’s lives and drainage of water accumulated on most of the streets and central roads of Karachi.

Following the lack of negligence of the provincial government and city administration despite making tall claims, the roads, streets and playgrounds turned into pools, whereas, main nullahs of the city were overflowed and mixed with water storages of houses.

At least 12 citizens lost their lives during the last two days of heavy rainfall, majorly due to electrocution following the lack of safety measures by the power supply company, K-Electric.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the death toll rises up to 30 in two weeks which is to be blamed for K-Electric administration for not making pre-rain measures as the electricity poles became the net of deaths.

The casualties have not only brought ire of the Karachiites but also the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah which slammed the sole power supply company to improve its system instead of suspending electricity.

Various areas of the metropolis fell into darkness after beginning of the rainfall on Saturday night where electricity supply is not yet restored which include Kharadar, Mithadar, Baldia Ittehad Town, Touheed Colony.

Moreover, the residents of Federal B Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, P&T Colony, Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman and Dehli Colony were also facing hours-long power outage.

Weather forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the latest weather forecast, indicating that the heavy rain and thundershowers are not expected from now despite the new system entered into sea from southwest region.

However, mild rain will be continued in the metropolis Karachi amid cloudy weather on Monday (tomorrow), read the PMD statement.

